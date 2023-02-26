US: 29-year old woman’s limbs amputated after septic shock following childbirth

New Delhi: A woman in United States lost both her hands and feet after going into septic shock days after having her second child via a C-section (cesarean-section).

The 29-year old woman, Krystina Pacheco became quadruple amputee(lost both her hands and feet) due to an infection from the C-section in October last year.

‘I welcomed my child in an ‘uneventful C-section delivery’, Pacheo told ABC news in an interview.

After returning home from the hospital, Pacheo started feeling a little feverish and experienced shortness of breath and vomiting. When she continued to feel unwell at home, she visited a doctor, who then sent her to a local emergency room.

From the emergency room, she was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, which diagnosed her with septic shock.

“I just remember I couldn’t breathe anymore and I couldn’t see anymore and I just started slowly fading out. I could just hear my husband saying, ‘Please come back to us, please, your babies need you. I need you. I need you to be here and help me with our babies,’ and that’s the last thing I remember,” Pacheco was quoted as saying by ABC News.

The 29-year-old had spent two weeks in intensive care, breathing through a tube. But, the poor blood flow to her hands and feet had caused so much damage that all needed to be amputated.

“My hands and feet were black. They looked like a person who got frostbite,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco revealed that she underwent nearly a dozen skin grafts over several weeks in addition to the initial surgery to amputate her limbs because the skin around her limbs was damaged. She remained in the hospital for the next two months before being finally given the all-clear to enter a rehabilitation center.

Nearly four months after giving birth, Pacheco finally returned to her home this month. She will soon begin outpatient rehabilitation and is currently working out at home to regain her strength.

