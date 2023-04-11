'Untrue and Altered': South Korea rejects claims made in US leaked documents

Seoul: South Korea has dismissed information contained about the country’s internal discussion in the purportedly leaked US confidential documents, saying they are “untrue” and “altered.”

The remarks were made by South Korea’s Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo who is en route to Washington ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s US visit. Tae-hyo stressed that the alliance between Seoul and Washington has remained strong.

US officials have launched an investigation to pinpoint the source of a leak after highly classified documents containing intel raging from Ukraine’s air defenses to Israel’s Mossad spy agency surfaced online.

A few experts in the US suspect that someone within the country leaked the documents in question owing to the nature of the information that touches upon topics like Ukraine, China, the Middle East and Africa.

One such document contains details of internal discussions among South Korean officials about US pressure on Seoul to help supply weapons to Ukraine.

Kim said, “The two countries have the same assessment that much of the information disclosed is altered.”

The undated document in question elaborates on how South Korea agreed to sell artillery shells to help the US replenish its stockpiles, insisting that the “end user” should be the US military. But internally, top South Korean officials were worried that the US would divert them to Ukraine.

South Korea, on the other hand, maintained that the country has a law that restricts it from supplying arms to countries engaged in conflicts.

Kim said the latest revelation will not have an impact on South Korea’s alliance with the US

“The US is the country with the world’s best intelligence capabilities and since (Yoon’s) inauguration we have shared intelligence in almost every sector,” Kim said.

The US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin is also believed to have had a telephone conversation with his South Korean counterpart where he discussed the recent media reports on the leaked US documents.

Meanwhile, the possibility of a pro-Russian element behind the leak has not been ruled out by investigators. Officials say that if an external source is found to be behind the leak it would be one of the most serious security breaches the US would witness since the WikiLeaks case where more than 700,000 documents, videos and diplomatic cables appeared on the platform.

With inputs from agencies

