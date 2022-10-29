UNSC meet: Jaishankar takes tough stand on terrorism, warns against misuse of new technologies
During the UNSC meeting, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar again took a tough stand against terrorism. He said that in recent years terrorist groups have increased their capabilities by gaining access to technology, especially in open and liberal societies
UN Security Council Committee: Today was the second day of the special meeting of the Anti-Terrorism Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). This meeting was held at the Taj Palace in Delhi.
“Terrorists use the technology, money and ethos of open society to attack freedom, tolerance and progress. Internet and social media to spread propaganda, bigotry and conspiracy theories aimed at destabilizing society. Media platforms have become powerful tools in the toolkit of terrorists and terrorist groups,” Jaishankar said.
“It is necessary to tackle the threat like terrorism,” he added.
“You are present here in Delhi today for this special meeting of the CTC, which reflects the focus on the important and emerging aspects of terrorism of the member countries of the UNSC. Terrorism is one of the biggest threats to humanity. UNSC has developed a significant architecture over the past 2 decades to deal with threats such as terrorism, primarily built around an anti-terrorism sanctions regime.”
