In a video shared on Twitter, the passenger can be seen in his undershirt at one point and lying down on the floor with his face down at another. He can also be seen punching seats and kicking windows in the video.

New Delhi: A passenger onboard Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Peshawar-Dubai flight created a ruckus midflight as he suddenly started stripping, kicking aircraft windows and misbehaving with the flight crew.

According to the PIA officials, the traveller was blacklisted by the airline.

Passenger on PIA Flight from Peshawar to Dubai was deported back to Pakistan after he damaged planes windows, during flight he was annoying other passengers!! pic.twitter.com/x7L4S7j5i3 — Tanveer Khatana (@tanveer_khatana) September 18, 2022

In a video shared on Twitter, the passenger can be seen in his undershirt at one point and lying down on the floor with his face down at another. He can also be seen punching and seats and kicking windows in the video.

According to ARY News, the incident, which took place on 14 September, started when the passenger suddenly starting doing weird activities on PIA’s PK-283 flight. When asked to mend his ways, he entered into an argument with the crew and misbehaved with them, the report added.

For avoiding any escalation in the situation, the passenger was tied to his seat in accordance with aviation law, the media outlet reported citing sources.

As per the protocols, the captain of the flight contacted the air traffic controller of Dubai and

sought security.

Upon landing at Dubai airport, the passenger was taken into custody by security officials.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.