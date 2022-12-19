Unrest over Fuel prices: 3 Jordanian police officers killed while raiding rioters' hideout

Amman: Three Jordanian police officers were killed in a raid on the hideout of suspected killers of a police officer in the southern city of Maan on Monday, according to a police statement.

As per the cops, one of the suspected militants was killed while a detailed investigation is underway.

According to a statement carried out by Petra News Agency, the Public Security Directorate mourned the deaths of three officers and the injuries of five others during a raid this morning.

After sporadic strikes by truck drivers protesting high fuel prices, tensions have risen in Maan and several other cities in southern Jordan.

Brigadier General Abdul Razzaq Dalabeh, the deputy police chief of Maan province, was shot in the head on Thursday as rioters clashed with security forces who had entered a neighborhood of the desert city of Maan to quell the riots.

The government has promised to take tough measures and redeploy more anti-riot police against people who protest violently against a squeeze in living conditions.

In some of the most widespread civil unrest in recent years, protesters smashed cars, burned tires, and set up roadblocks to close a highway, according to police.

Tear gas flies in Amman as protests over fuel prices continue after police officer's death#Amman #Jordan pic.twitter.com/pvrCBSRbtJ — RuptlyNews (@RuptlyNews) December 18, 2022

Authorities said 44 people were arrested in connection with the unrest, out of over 200 people wanted by authorities in connection with the unrest.

