World

'Unparalleled legacy': PM Modi, Biden & other world leaders pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, UK’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne

FP Staff September 08, 2022 23:24:10 IST
'Unparalleled legacy': PM Modi, Biden & other world leaders pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant Pool, File)

New Delhi: World leaders have been expressing their condolences on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, UK’s longest-reigning monarch.


Indian PM Narendra Modi said that he had “memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness.”

US President Joe Biden told British Prime Minister Liz Truss Thursday that he and his wife Jill are thinking of Queen Elizabeth amid deep concerns over her health, the White House said.

French president Emmanuel Macron said that he remembered the monarch as “a friend of France.”

Dutch PM Mark Rutte in a statement called the late monarch a “beacon of calm” and stability for UK & the whole world.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that the “Queen’s service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

Israeli PM Yair Lapid said that Queen Elizabeth II “left behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service.”

Former US President Donald Trump hailed queen’s ‘legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain’

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 09, 2022 00:17:04 IST

TAGS:

also read

From Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II's 15 prime ministers
World

From Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II's 15 prime ministers

Queen Elizabeth II will ask the newly-elected Liz Truss to form a government on Tuesday, once Boris Johnson formally tenders his resignation

Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as UK prime minister
World

Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as UK prime minister

Truss on Monday defeated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become the leader of the ruling Tory party and the UK PM

Queen Elizabeth II in ill-health: Why latest news is cause for concern
Explainers

Queen Elizabeth II in ill-health: Why latest news is cause for concern

After a rare update from Buckingham Palace saying doctors are concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, her closest family are speeding to her side and politicians and clergy are expressing concern