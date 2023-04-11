United States urges Russia to free 'wrongfully detained' Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich
Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg, some 1,800 kilometres (1,100 miles) east of Moscow
Washington, United States: The United States stepped up pressure on Russia on behalf of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on Monday. The US concluded that Russia had wrongfully detained Gershkovich and demanded his immediate release.
Russia has charged a US journalist with espionage for the first time since the Soviet period, and the State Department’s formal decision regarding Gershkovich, who was brought into jail on 29 March, was made unusually quickly and demonstrated the importance given by Washington to the matter.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken “made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.
“We call for the Russian Federation to immediately release Mr Gershkovich,” Patel said in a statement.”
“Journalism is not a crime. We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth,” Patel said.
There had been little doubt that the United States would reach the determination on Gershkovich, with Blinken telling reporters last week that he felt the detention was unjust.
But US officials said they were required to work through a legal process and show due diligence on the case.
In practical terms, the determination means that Gershkovich’s detention will be handled by the US special envoy on hostage affairs, Roger Carstens, giving more resources to the case.
Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg, some 1,800 kilometres (1,100 miles) east of Moscow. Russian news agencies said Friday he was charged with espionage, an allegation denied by Gershkovich and The Wall Street Journal and which the White House called “ridiculous.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Fate of Wall Street Journal's detained reporter depends on court, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
Lavrov stressed that Gershkovich had been detained red-handed when he was receiving secret data and was collecting data constituting a state secret acting under the guise of a journalist's status
Russian spying charges against US reporter "ridiculous": White House
The White House dismissed espionage charges against a Wall Street Journal reporter detained by Russia as ridiculous and said there was no reason to believe the charges are accurate
Who is Evan Gershkovich, US journalist arrested in Russia on spying charges first time since Cold War?
Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter and US citizen, has been sent to pre-trial custody until 29 May by a court in Moscow. He was arrested by Russia’s top security agency in Yekaterinburg on suspicions of ‘spying’ for the American government