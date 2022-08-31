United States: California highway shut after truck carrying 1.5 lakh tomatoes crashes

As per the California Highway Patrol, the eastbound lanes of the highway were slathered by tomatoes for about 200 feet and created a red mass that was about ‘two feet deep’

In what appears to be a scenario modelled after the famous Spanish Tomatina festival, a highway stretch in United States’ California was covered with tomatoes, after a truck carrying them reportedly collided with two vehicles.

According to The Guardian, the incident happened after the truck, on Monday, crashed into a divider and spilled its entire load across the roadway. California Patrol Highway took to its Twitter account, to share a series of pictures of the highway. And honestly, it looks like a marinara mess. Reportedly, over 150,000 tomatoes were spilled on the highway, resulting in traffic chaos.

As per the California Highway Patrol, the eastbound lanes of the highway were covered by the cargo for about 200 feet and created a red mass that was about “two feet deep”. The CHP Officer revealed that after driving into the tomato mess, reportedly four vehicles moving east skidded and crashed. As per a recent New York Times report, the accident took place on 29 August around 5 am. The drivers passing through the road couldn’t reportedly detect the tomatoes and drove over them, resulting in the vehicles crashing. NYT quoted Officer Jason Tyhurst of the highway patrol as saying, “Those tomato skins, man. Once they hit the asphalt, it’s like walking on ice.”

Officer Jason continued by saying, “I’m just glad there wasn’t a fatality because that easily could have been a fatality.” However, a recent BBC report revealed that this mess has so far caused seven cars to crash on the highway, which resulted in it being shut down. Reportedly, the CHP said that unfortunately three people received minor injuries and the fourth one was admitted to the hospital with a broken leg. After a cleanup operation, the authorities took several hours to open the stretch.

