United States approves $285 million sale of NASAMS air defense system, equipment to Ukraine

The United States approved a $285 million sale of a NASAMS air defence system and accompanying equipment to Ukraine on Wednesday, as Kyiv looks to strengthen its defences against Russian strikes.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency issued a statement saying that Ukraine urgently needs to improve its ability to fight against missile and aircraft attacks from Russia. “Acquiring and effectively deploying this capability will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure.”

The agency also stated that the sale will help the US achieve its foreign policy and national security goals by “improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The sale would not require any additional US government employees or contractors to be assigned to Ukraine, the statement added.

The State Department approved the sale, and the DSCA on Wednesday provided the required notification to Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

Countries including the United States that are supporting Ukraine in its battle against invading Russian forces have donated tens of billions of dollars of military equipment to Kyiv, but this transfer would be a sale.

Ukraine’s air defences have played a key role in protecting the country from strikes and preventing Moscow’s forces from gaining control of the skies.

When Russia invaded in February 2022, Ukraine’s air defences largely consisted of Soviet-era planes and batteries.

They have since been significantly augmented by Kyiv’s international supporters, who have donated a series of systems including NASAMS.

