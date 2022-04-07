UNGA suspends Russia from Human Rights Council, 93 members vote in favour of draft
At the UNGA, India abstained from voting on the draft resolution to suspend Russia from UNHRC over Ukraine crisis
New York: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) suspended Russia from Human Rights Council as 93 countries voted in favour of the draft resolution, 24 countries voted against it, and 58 countries abstained.
UN General Assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council
93 countries voted in favour of the draft resolution, 24 countries voted against it, 58 countries abstained pic.twitter.com/Glt34LrFOm
— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022
This comes amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine.
At the UNGA, India abstained from voting on the draft resolution to suspend Russia from UNHRC over Ukraine crisis, ANI reported.
At UNGA, India abstains from voting on the draft resolution to suspend Russia from UNHRC over Ukraine pic.twitter.com/XAXGELKi2h
— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022
"We continue to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterate our call for end to all hostilities. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option," said India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, TS Tirumurti.
"Impact of the crisis has also been felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries. It's in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside UN and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict," added Tirumurti.
He further noted that the recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are "deeply disturbing."
"We have unequivocally condemned these killings and support the call for an independent investigation," said Tirumurti.
The development comes after the US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield made a case for seeking the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council in front of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.
Hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets in Bucha, besides their homes, and in mass graves. Ukraine accused Russia of the Bucha massacre. However, Russia has denied the allegations and said that it was Ukrainian propaganda.
Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Russian military forces, led by President Vladimir Putin, committed war crimes in Ukraine, says Antony Blinken
The United Nations has officially confirmed more than 2,500 civilian casualties, including dead and wounded, and emphasised the actual toll is likely higher, the US secretary of state said
'Focus on stopping hostilities': India abstains from voting on UNGA resolution moved by Ukraine
The 193-member UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution 'Humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine' by Ukraine and its western allies, with 140 nations voting in favour, five against and 38 abstentions
US calls for Russia's suspension from UN Human Rights Council
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said 140 UN member states have already voted to condemn Russia over its 'unprovoked war and the humanitarian crisis it has unleashed'