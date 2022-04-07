UNGA suspends Russia from Human Rights Council, 93 members vote in favour of draft

At the UNGA, India abstained from voting on the draft resolution to suspend Russia from UNHRC over Ukraine crisis

New York: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) suspended Russia from Human Rights Council as 93 countries voted in favour of the draft resolution, 24 countries voted against it, and 58 countries abstained.

This comes amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

At the UNGA, India abstained from voting on the draft resolution to suspend Russia from UNHRC over Ukraine crisis, ANI reported.

"We continue to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterate our call for end to all hostilities. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option," said India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, TS Tirumurti.

"Impact of the crisis has also been felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries. It's in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside UN and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict," added Tirumurti.

He further noted that the recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are "deeply disturbing."

"We have unequivocally condemned these killings and support the call for an independent investigation," said Tirumurti.

The development comes after the US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield made a case for seeking the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council in front of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets in Bucha, besides their homes, and in mass graves. Ukraine accused Russia of the Bucha massacre. However, Russia has denied the allegations and said that it was Ukrainian propaganda.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

