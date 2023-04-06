'Unacceptable': US radio broadcaster NPR rejects Twitter's 'state-affiliated media' label
NPR receives US government funding through grants from federal agencies and departments, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The company said it accounts for less than 1% of NPR’s annual operating budget
American nonprofit media organisation National Public Radio (NPR) On Wednesday said it was disturbed to see that Twitter has it labeled as “state-affiliated media.”
NPR president and CEO John Lansing said it was “unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way,” amid concerns that the labelling could undermine public confidence in the news organisation.
It was unclear why Twitter made the move. Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, quoted a definition of state-affiliated media in the company’s guidelines as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”
“Seems accurate,” Musk said in a reply to a tweet on NPR.
The radio broadcaster receives US government funding through grants from federal agencies and departments, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The company said it accounts for less than 1% of NPR’s annual operating budget. But until Wednesday, the same Twitter guidelines said that “state-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the United States, are not defined as state-affiliated media for the purposes of this policy.”
NPR has now been removed from that sentence on Twitter’s website.
Asked for comment, Twitter’s press office responded with an automated poop emoji.
The move came just days after Twitter stripped The New York Times of its verification check mark.
“NPR and our member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, fact-based journalism we provide,” Lansing said. “NPR stands for freedom of speech and holding the powerful accountable.”
The literary organization PEN America, in calling for Twitter to reverse the move, underlined that NPR “assiduously maintains editorial independence.”
Liz Woolery, PEN America’s digital policy leader, said Twitter’s decision was “a dangerous move that could further undermine public confidence in reliable news sources.”
