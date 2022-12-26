UN officials meet Taliban, urges to lift ban on female workers in NGO
In a report by an international news agency, UNAMA said in a statement that millions of Afghans require humanitarian assistance, and removing barriers is critical,
Afghanistan: According to a statement released on Monday, the interim head of the UN mission in Afghanistan instructed the interim economy minister of the Taliban government to overturn a decision to forbid female NGO employees during a meeting.
In a report by an international news agency, UNAMA said in a statement that millions of Afghans require humanitarian assistance, and removing barriers is critical, adding that Ramiz Alakbarov, UNAMA’s acting head and humanitarian coordinator, met with Economy Minister Mohammad Hanif over this.
Hanif’s ministry issued an order on Saturday prohibiting all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from employing female staff until further notice. The orders do not directly apply to the UN, but many of its programmes are carried out by NGOs subject to the orders.
