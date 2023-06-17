UN officials, agencies, member states looking forward to Yoga Day commemoration at UNHQ led by PM Modi

UN officials, agencies and member states have said they are looking forward to participating in the historic 9th International Yoga Day commemoration next week that will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi will lead the yoga session at the UN Headquarters on the 9th International Day of Yoga to be commemorated on June 21.

UN officials and member states took to Twitter with their message that they are keen to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations with the Indian leader.

“Looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week,” UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the highest-ranking woman at the world organisation, said in a tweet that was accompanied by a photograph of Mohammed shaking hands with PM Modi.

The French Mission to the United Nations said in a tweet that it is “looking forward to doing yoga with Prime Minister @narendramodi at UNHQ North Lawn,” and added the hashtag #YogawithModi #InternationalDayofYoga2023.

The Yoga session will run from 8 am-9 am on June 21 at the expansive North Lawn in the UN Headquarters, where a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift from India to the UN, was installed in December last year during the country’s Presidency of the UN Security Council.

The historic yoga session is expected to be attended by top UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from Member States as well as prominent members of the global and diaspora community.

“I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week,” President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korsi said in a tweet Thursday.

The tweet accompanied a photograph of Korsi with Prime Minister Modi.

Modi, responding to Korosi’s tweet said “Looking forward to seeing you at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UNHQ. Your participation makes the programme even more special. Yoga brings the world together towards furthering good health and wellness. May it keep getting more popular globally.”

In a separate tweet, PM Modi said, “Yoga holds profound benefits for both body and mind, fostering strength, flexibility, and tranquillity. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives and further wellness as well as peace. Sharing a set of videos depicting the various Asanas.”

The United Nations Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance in a tweet called on people to join the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations and described the initiative by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations as awesome.

“It’s great to have Prime Minister @narendramodi lead the session next week at UNHQ North Lawn,” it said.

Nine years after Prime Minister Modi had first proposed from the UN General Assembly podium to commemorate International Yoga Day, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

The first International Day of Yoga was commemorated in 2015 and has since then been marked with several sessions and events highlighting the benefits and universal appeal of Yoga at the UN, Times Square and iconic locations across the world.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

