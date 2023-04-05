UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi holds talks with Russian officials in Kaliningrad

Moscow: United Nations nuclear head Rafael Grossi on Wednesday met with Russian officials in Kaliningrad for talks to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Grossi’s trip came a week after he visited the embattled plant, where he said he was working on a safety plan that would suit both Ukraine and Russia.

Days after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent troops across the border in March of last year, Russian forces took control of the six-reactor plant in southern Ukraine.

There have been persistent fears over the safety of the plant, which is Europe’s largest atomic power station.

Grossi wrote on Twitter, “I met high level officials from several Russian agencies in Kaliningrad”.

“I continue my efforts to protect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” he said, adding that this was “in everyone’s interest.”

He did not provide further details.

The head of Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, was among the officials Grossi met.

Likhachev had informed Grossi of “the steps that are being taken by the Russian side to ensure the safe operation” of the plant, Rosatom said in a statement.

The statement added that the Russian side was “ready to work on” initiatives put forward by Grossi.

On a visit to the plant last week, Grossi said he was “trying to prepare and propose realistic measures that will be approved by all parties.”

“We must avoid catastrophe,” he warned and expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine would agree on safety principles.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant, increasing fears of a disaster. UN has called for a demilitarised zone around the site.

With inputs from agencies

