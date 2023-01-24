UN General Secretary hits out at Taliban over banning women's education in Afghanistan

New Delhi: UN General Secretary António Guterres has hit at Taliban over banning women’s education in Afghanistan.

António Guterres said, “Now is the time to end all discriminatory laws and practices that hinder access to education.

Meanwhile, drawing global criticism for putting a host of restrictions, including ban on education for women in Afghanistan, the ruling Taliban has now allowed girls to pursue primary education in government and private schools.

In a notification in early January, Taliban’s Ministry of education stated that it will now allow girls till sixth grade to continue their studies.

But the announcement comes with a condition. Taliban asked officials to open schools and education centres for girls below sixth grade and asked that all those attending classes should observe Islamic dressing.

Though the decision brings some cheer among girls in Afghanistan, the ban on women's education in middle school and high school as well as restrictions from most jobs for females in the country remain effective.

Last month, the Taliban government cracked down on women's education with the higher education ministry ordering indefinite ban on university education for women in Afghanistan.

The regime has also banned girls from middle and high school, restricted women from most employment and even made it mandatory to wear head-to-toe clothing while stepping out in public.

Women are not allowed travel without a male relative and are also prevented from visiting parks and gyms.

After seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021, Taliban promised a more moderate rule respecting minorities and women's rights. It, however, went against its assurance and instead implemented their interpretation of stringent Islamic law.

