UN chief proposes 'way forward' for Ukraine grain exports

United Nations, United States: During a meeting with Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia, on Monday in New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlined a “way forward” for expanding Ukrainian grain exports, the UN said.

According to a statement from the Secretary General’s office, Guterres delivered Lavrov “a letter to President Vladimir Putin, outlining a proposed way forward aimed at the improvement, extension, and expansion” of the agreement.

Since last July, a deal has been in place allowing grain from Ukraine to be shipped across the Black Sea after it was previously prohibited due to the conflict with Russia. The exports are essential for ensuring the global food supply.

The statement also said that a similar letter was addressed to Ukraine and Turkey, the other two signatories to the accord.

The accord, known as the “Black Sea Grain Initiative,” was renewed for the second time on 19 March.

Rather than a 120-day renewal, Russia insisted on just a 60-day extension over objections to obstacles to its own exports.

Earlier this month, Moscow said a number of conditions must be met for Russia to extend it beyond 18 May.

There are no sanctions on Russian exports of food and fertilisers to global markets but the problems are related to the secondary sanctions imposed on shipping and insurance companies as well as banks.

The foreign ministry laid out a list of conditions for the extension of the deal, including allowing the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to reconnect to the SWIFT payment system.

Supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services also have to be resumed, the statement said.

Guterres said he “took note of the concerns expressed by Russia” regarding the fertilisers.

“We will study the ideas that (the Secretary general) has given us on paper,” Lavrov said in comments released by his ministry, adding that “so far, there has not been much progress.”

