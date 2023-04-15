UN chief Antonio Guterres expresses concerns with Russia about Ukraine grain deal

United Nations: According to a UN spokesperson on Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has written to Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey to express his concerns over the execution of a treaty that permits the secure transfer of grain during times of conflict from a number of Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

The United Nations has said no ships were inspected on Tuesday under the deal – agreed in July last year – “as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities.” Inspections resumed on Wednesday.

“The Secretary-General has written letters to the parties and we are diligently working in close collaboration with Turkey to maintain the continuation of the vital agreement,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The UN and Turkey worked together to arrange the deal in order to address the world food crisis, which according to UN officials had been made worse by the worst conflict in Europe since World War II. With the agreement, Ukraine’s Black Sea grain shipments, which had been interrupted by Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022, may resume.

In seas close to Turkey on the route into and out of Ukraine, all ships are examined by representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations. Numerous ships, according to the United Nations, are awaiting inspection before sailing to Ukraine.

“There are different views … on the vessels to be registered and inspected in the coming days,” said Dujarric, adding that there are “active discussions” on the issue within the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which is made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials.

Dujarric said two inbound and two outbound ships were inspected on Friday.

“Until recently, new vessels were presented by Ukrainian port authorities and agreed by all parties for registration and follow-up inspection,” he said. “This was established practice in line with Ukraine’s role in managing its port activities.”

“We support the implementation of the agreed procedures, and we can facilitate discussions on any proposed changes,” Dujarric said. “However, any change should be agreed by all parties within the framework of the Joint Coordination Centre.”

Inbound inspections had become less efficient as Russia began to insist on a random list of vessels to be chosen for inspection each day, a source familiar with the situation said earlier this week.

Last month, Russia agreed to renew the grain export deal for at least 60 days, half the intended period, and Moscow has said it would only consider a further extension if several demands in relation to its own exports were met.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that “there is no need to talk about the further extension of the Black Sea initiative after 18 May ” unless there was progress on solving what it called “systemic problems” with its own food and fertilizer exports.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.