UN anticipates nuclear threat as Putin orders thousands to evacuate town near occupied Ukrainian power plant

1,680 people, including 660 children, have been ordered to evacuate by Putin from the vicinity of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia that Russian forces have seized.

With this, the UN’s nuclear watchdog has warned of a potential “severe nuclear accident” that might hit Enerhodar, next to Ukraine’s largest power plant.

The order, according to Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, generated mayhem and five-hour long car lines at the crossing into Crimea.

Reports suggest that after an official issued the evacuation order citing a ‘growing’ human tragedy, hospitals started to close along with other utility stores along power and water supply.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general, Rafael Grossi, issued a warning that the situation is “becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous.”

The announcement comes as Ukraine prepares for a springtime counteroffensive that will break the wintertime stalemate with a drive into seized areas in the south and east.

The movement of Ukrainian migrants to the seaside villages with beach access has not been verified yet.

As Russian residents attempted to relocate the locals’ kids to recreation centres in Kyrylivka and Berdyansk, some of them without their parents, LB.ua reported on Saturday that locals were hiding their kids.

In reality, only some of the evacuees are carried to the coast; instead, they are housed among the military and collaborators, Mr. Fedorov continued. Others are transported to Russia’s interior.

He claimed that Ukrainians who had been evacuated from Kherson the previous year had later discovered they were unable to go back home.

The 18 seized territories were evacuated on Friday, according to Russian state media.

Conflicts near the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the city of Enerhodar, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), pose a serious threat to public safety.

“I have serious concerns about the plant’s very genuine nuclear safety and security hazards,” said Grossi.

“We must take immediate action to eliminate the threat of a serious nuclear accident and its ensuing effects on the populace and the environment.”

Around the largest power plant in Europe, which was manned by Ukrainian employees under Russian control until September, both sides fought nonstop for months.

One of the ten largest nuclear power plants in the world, the Zaporizhzhia facility produced about half of the nuclear energy produced by Ukraine’s four reactors.

After the initial invasion, Ukrainian forces had little success attempting to retake the facility as missiles from both sides came perilously near to hitting the station.

Since then, Ukraine has issued a warning that any damage to the building might result in a catastrophe akin to Chernobyl.

Last Monday, Ukrainian President Zelensky demanded that Putin be brought before the Hague tribunal for his “criminal acts.”

This April, a counteroffensive from Ukraine is anticipated to end the winter standoff.

Leaks from the Pentagon in April showed that American officials questioned Ukraine’s capacity to launch a successful offensive.

As Wagner Group has threatened to leave Bakhmut, a disputed city in the east, Wagner Group’s threat has made Russian confidence appear more vulnerable lately.

In recent days, Russia has declared that it is prepared to replace Wagner Group personnel with Akhmat special forces from Chechnya, but experts caution that the effectiveness may be exaggerated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.