'UK's saddest day': PM Liz Truss, Boris Johnson mourn the demise of country's longest serving-monarch Queen Elizabeth II

'The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world,' Truss said

FP Staff September 09, 2022 00:28:03 IST
File image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. AP

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said Thursday Queen Elizabeth II was “loved and admired around the world”, as she paid tribute to Britain’s longest-serving monarch shortly after her death was announced.

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world,” Truss said in a short address on the steps of Downing Street, just two days after the queen appointed her the UK’s new leader.

Truss’ predecessor Boris Johnson said that the queen’s demise marked the saddest day in UK history.

Former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak said that “there will never be another like Queen Elizabeth II.”

Also read: UK: Charles becomes king, says mother’s death is ‘moment of greatest sadness’

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: September 09, 2022 01:04:50 IST

