'UK's saddest day': PM Liz Truss, Boris Johnson mourn the demise of country's longest serving-monarch Queen Elizabeth II

'The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world,' Truss said

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said Thursday Queen Elizabeth II was “loved and admired around the world”, as she paid tribute to Britain’s longest-serving monarch shortly after her death was announced.

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world,” Truss said in a short address on the steps of Downing Street, just two days after the queen appointed her the UK’s new leader.

Truss’ predecessor Boris Johnson said that the queen’s demise marked the saddest day in UK history.

Statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kDN6cW8Njp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 8, 2022

Former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak said that “there will never be another like Queen Elizabeth II.”

Thank you. For a lifetime of service to our country, for showing us what duty means and for always putting the country and commonwealth first. There will never be another like Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/mrLLroJQ4G — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 8, 2022

With inputs from agencies

