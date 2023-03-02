UK’s Royal Navy says it has seized smuggled Iranian weapons in Gulf of Oman
The vessel was detected travelling south from Iran at high speed late at night by an unmanned US intelligence surveillance plane, and was also tracked by a British chopper, the UK has said. After initial probe, it was found that the boat contained Iranian anti-tank guided missiles and other weapons
London: The Royal Navy of the United Kingdom said on Thursday it had seized Iranian weapons, including critical anti-tank guided missiles, in February from a smugglers’ vessel in international waters in the Gulf of Oman.
The vessel was detected travelling south from Iran at high speed late at night under cover of darkness by an unmanned US intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance plane, and was also tracked by a British helicopter, the United Kingdom has revealed.
When asked to stop by the Royal Navy, the vessel initially attempted to navigate to Iranian territorial waters but was stopped by a team of Royal Marines, who then boarded the small boat and recovered several suspicious packages, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.
“This seizure by HMS Lancaster and the permanent presence of the Royal Navy in the Gulf region supports our commitment to uphold international law and tackle activity that threatens peace and security around the world,” British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement on Thursday.
Prima facie after initial investigation was carried out, it was discovered that the packages contained Iranian anti-tank guided missiles and medium-range ballistic missile components, Britain said, adding that the country had informed the United Nations about the seizure of weapon components.
The latest cache of weapons found on board the Iranian vessel follows two previous seizures also made by the Royal Navy of Iranian weapons in the same region early last year.
Back in 2022, the seized packages were returned to the UK for technical analysis which revealed that the shipment contained multiple rocket engines for the Iranian produced 351 land attack cruise missile and a batch of 358 surface-to-air missiles.
The United Kingdom retains a permanent presence in the Middle East, with naval vessels having been deployed in the region since early 2019, actively supporting multi-national maritime security operations and protecting the interests of the UK and its allies in international waters.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'India is a friend. Pakistan is not': What George W Bush told Barack Obama in secret memos
Newly declassified memos reveal how the world appeared to a departing George W Bush administration. Each memo focuses on a different country or area of foreign policy, reviewing what the Bush administration had done and how it saw the road ahead for Barack Obama and his team
US balloons flew over Xinjiang, Tibet, says China; warns of counter action
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has said US balloons made round-the-world flights on at least 10 occasions. The ongoing dispute comes amid the US military’s shooting down of what it called a Chinese spy balloon suspecting it of espionage over US military bases
Women comprise 40% of boards at top UK companies for first time in a decade
Leadership roles for women in UK have increased by almost 3 per cent to hit the target three years ahead of plan. For several policymakers and investors, improving boardroom diversity has become a focus area for better workplace dynamics