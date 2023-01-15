UK’s popular hotel chain probes how porn star made movie without permission in their hotel

Newcastle: A British pornstar landed herself in a controversy after she was caught filming an OnlyFans movie at UK’s popular hotel chain – Travelodge without obtaining prior permission.

It came out after the Travelodge admins revealed that they launched an investigation into the matter relating to an X-rated movie shooting in their apartments.

Furious managers described how cameras were used there without authorization while families were staying for weekend vacations.

Despite knowing that filming had occurred without its “authorization,” Travelodge claimed to have learned about it after the group had checked out.

Reportedly, 23-year-old Lacey Amour had checked in to the Newcastle’s Cobalt Business Park with a group 27 people.

The group, according to Ms Amour of South Wales, was “simply trying to perform our duties,” and no harm was done to any of the apartments they occupied.

It is alleged that images and video were captured in public spaces including elevators and lobbies in which group of people were seen performing.

She disputed that any recording was made during their December 12 stay in private or outside of the rooms.

According to reports, the gang was filming sequences for the OnlyFans website.

In her words: “The creation of adult content is one of the oldest industries, and we experience injustice and discrimination that other companies do not. Each of us is a professional.”

If any of the regulations are broken, guests may be asked to leave, as stated in the terms and conditions on the Travelodge website.

It states that if a person or group “conducts commercial activities or activity that intends to gain profit without express approval,” their booking may be cancelled.

A Travelodge representative said the company was looking into the matter and added: “We will not hesitate to terminate any upcoming reservations and take legal action if we believe a person is violating our terms and regulations.”

Northumbria Police have not received a report of the incident.

Previously, it was reported that Lacey and two other porn actors were expelled from France after they were caught making a sex film close to the Eiffel Tower.

They were discovered filming sensual scenes in the darkened taxi they had taken to Paris.

The ‘sex’ act between pornographic star Andy Lee and glamour models Daisy Eve Lane and Lacey was put to an end after onlookers alerted the authorities.

