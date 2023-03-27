London: The litany of police perversion in the UK doesn’t seem to end. A recent report Monday accused the force to have strip-searched children, especially those of colour, without parents around.

The “ethnic disproportionality,” of the UK police was exposed after records suggested that black children have a six-fold higher probability of being strip-searched than the others.

White children, however, had a fifty percent lower probability, reports said.

The study, which revealed 2,847 strip searches of children between the ages of eight and 17 were conducted throughout England and Wales between 2018 and mid-2022, was ordered by Dame Rachel de Souza, the children’s commissioner for England.

The study found that, except in instances of “urgency,” 52% of strip searches were conducted without a suitable adult present, which is required by law.

One percent of the searches were done “in public view,” including some in police cars, schools, and even takeaways and amusement parks.

In 45% of cases, police forgot to mention location of searches, which was criticised as “poor quality of record-keeping” by the commissioner.

The study comes after Child Q, a black schoolgirl on her period who was mistakenly suspected by police of carrying cannabis, underwent a “traumatic” strip search.

In 2020, two female police officers conducted a search of the 15-year-old without any teachers present in the medical area of the school.

According to family members who think the search was racially motivated, the girl was scarred as a result of the ordeal, which Scotland Yard claimed “should never have happened.”

Following the incident, Dame Rachel asked for the report, which revealed that over a two-year period, more than 600 children experienced “intrusive and traumatising” searches, with black boys being disproportionately targeted.

The results were deemed “utterly unacceptable” by Dame Rachel, who also stated that strip searches on children were “intrusive and potentially traumatic powers” that needed to be protected by “robust safeguards.”

Regarding the Home Office’s stance on strip-searching children, she made 17 recommendations, including the following:

The practise of “urgent” strip searches should be discontinued in favour of continuous adult supervision. Only in “the most exceptional circumstances” should this not be the case, according to her, “where there is serious risk to the child’s life or welfare.”

Schools are not acceptable locations for strip searches; instead, police offices, hospitals, or the child’s home address should be used.

Annual reports from officers on searches include information about ethnicity, whether a suitable adult was present, the location, and whether a recommendation for safeguarding was made.

According to a spokesperson, the Home Office takes kid protection very seriously.

The spokesperson stated that “strip searches are one of the most intrusive powers available to the police.”

“There are safeguards in place to prevent strip searches based on race or ethnicity,” the statement reads.

