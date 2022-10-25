New Delhi: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak always keeps an Idol of Shri Ganesh on his table. He had earlier also made an appeal to give up eating beef, and he never has it.

Sunak, who describes himself as a proud Hindu, is the UK’s first Prime Minister of South Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42. His victory on Diwali has resonated among the Indian diaspora groups across the UK, who have hailed it as a historic moment in British social history.

Rishi Sunak will take charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III today.

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss will chair her final Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street today before she makes her way to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to the 73-year-old monarch.

Sunak, 42, will then arrive at the palace for his meeting with the King, who will formally anoint him as the UK’s new Prime Minister.

The former chancellor will then make his first prime ministerial address on the steps of 10 Downing Street, expected to be joined by wife Akshata Murty and daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

“The UK is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge,” said Sunak in his first address as Prime Minister-elect on Monday.

“We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together; because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren,” he said.

“I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in and day out to deliver for the British people,” Sunak said.

