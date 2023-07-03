UK's Cremation Horror: Dissolve body, grind bones for 'eco-friendly' burial

Co-op Funeralcare, the largest funeral provider in the UK, has announced its plans to offer a new and eco-friendly method of burial known as resomation.

This practice, also referred to as water cremation or alkaline hydrolysis, will be introduced later this year as a sustainable alternative to conventional burials and cremations.

During resomation, the deceased individual is placed in a biodegradable pouch and enclosed within a container filled with pressurized water and a small quantity of potassium hydroxide.

This mixture rapidly breaks down tissue and cells, resulting in a watery solution. The entire process takes approximately four hours to complete.

Following the procedure, only the soft bones remain.

These bones are dried and subsequently reduced to a fine white powder, which can be returned to the family in an urn. Research indicates that resomation is a more sustainable option, as it does not release toxic gases, air pollutants, or polluting fluids.

Traditional cremation methods release carbon dioxide and potentially harmful gases into the atmosphere, while burials pose the risk of groundwater contamination.

By adopting resomation, the Co-op aims to provide a greener and more environmentally conscious approach to funerals. The company plans to collaborate with sustainability experts and academia to further validate existing research during an initial regional trial.

The Co-op, responsible for over 93,000 funerals annually, intends to expand the availability of water cremation services to all its clients, following the successful pilot program.

Additionally, the organization has informed the government about its plans and addressed questions regarding new burial methods raised at the Synod of the Church of England earlier this year.

Although resomation is already gaining popularity in the United States, Canada, and South Africa, UK families have traditionally been limited to burials or gas cremations.

Notably, the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an anti-apartheid campaigner, chose resomation for his own funeral, highlighting its increasing acceptance.

The introduction of resomation in the UK marks a significant milestone, as it will be the first new alternative to burial or cremation widely available for funerals in over 120 years, since the implementation of the Cremation Act in 1902.

While resomation is not illegal, it will be subject to compliance with relevant health, safety, and environmental regulations.

