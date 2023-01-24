Ukrainians claim they shot down 3 'deadliest' Russian helicopters in half an hour

Kyiv: The Ukrainian Air force on Tuesday claimed via a tweet that they downed three Russian helicopters in just half an hour.

Reportedly, the three Ka-52 choppers, also known as The Black Shark, a single-seat aircraft costing £12 million, arguably the best combat helicopters in the world, were brought down on Monday night.

Since Vladimir Putin invaded Russia 11 months ago, they claimed to have destroyed 281 Russian helicopters.

Reports suggest that due to its ‘unique’ battlefield management system, the Ka-52 can exchange information with other aircraft to plan assaults.

In the tweet, the air force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote, “During a 30-minute anti-aircraft battle on January 24, from 0:00 to 00:30, three Russian Ka-52 assault helicopters were destroyed in an easterly direction by units of the air force’s anti-aircraft missile forces”

THREE Ka-52 HELICOPTERS WERE DESTROYED WITHIN HALF AN HOUR During half an hour of anti-aircraft combat from 00:00 to 00:30 on January 24, 2023, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of 🇺🇦 destroyed three 🇷🇺 Ka-52 attack helicopters. — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) January 24, 2023

As per reports, Kyiv is preparing for an impending three-pronged attack from Belarus in the north, the Russian strongholds of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and the Crimean Peninsula in the south.

If successful, Moscow’s forces would encircle opposing forces in a pincer movement, driving Ukraine back after a string of recent victories.

However, Vadym Skibitsky, the deputy chief of the Ukrainian military intelligence, recently stated to the news outlet Delfi that “Russia and Putin” would perish if the huge Russian onslaught planned for this time failed.

US authorities claim that Ukraine intends to launch its own offensive following a dull winter, but they have advised the country to hold off until the coming of spring when it will have more weapons.

Officials in Kyiv are getting ready for the assault after the winter halted the rapid change in territory control.

Rustem Umerov, a member of Ukraine’s negotiation team told media, “Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, striking from the Black Sea, from Belarus, and the Luhansk and Donetsk areas”.

In preparation for the assault, fighting has already gotten worse in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, where it had been quiet for months.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Rogov posted on the social media app Telegram that “the intensity of military operations has drastically increased in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.”

“Front lines have been largely frozen in place for two months despite heavy losses on both sides,” he wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.