Ukrainians say Wagner group turning war in entertainment after Prigozhin claims complete control of Bakhmut

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner private military group, asserted on Saturday that his forces had successfully seized full control of the heavily disputed city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

In a video shared on Telegram, Prigozhin stated that the operation to capture Bakhmut spanned a period of 224 days, aiming to emphasize their triumph in securing the city.

However, the Russian forces did not verify Prigozhin’s claim, and a statement from a Ukrainian defense official contradicted the claim partially.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, in a Telegram post less than an hour after the Russian mercenary’s claim was published, admitted the situation in Bakhmut was “critical” but said Ukrainian troops were still “holding the defense in the ‘Airplane’ district of the city,” which is on Bakhmut’s westernmost edge.

“As of now, our defenders control certain industrial and infrastructure facilities in the area and the private sector,” she said.

While Russian forces have been steadily advancing through the city of Bakhmut over several months, Ukrainian forces have recently succeeded in reclaiming small areas of territory to the northwest and southwest.

According to Prigozhin, his forces will hand over control of Bakhmut to the Russian military on May 25.

Bakhmut has been a significant battleground between Ukrainian and Russian fighters. Satellite images starkly illustrate the extensive destruction the city has endured over the past year.

Located in the northeastern part of the Donetsk region, approximately 13 miles from the Luhansk region, Bakhmut has been a prime target for Russian forces.

Its capture would represent a long-awaited victory for Moscow and hold limited strategic value.

The city’s road connections are crucial, linking it to other parts of the Donetsk region, including eastward to the Luhansk border, northwest to Sloviansk, and southwest to Kostiantynivka.

In the video, Prigozhin expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for granting his fighters the opportunity to defend their homeland.

However, he also criticized “the Russian bureaucracy,” specifically Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, a sentiment he has previously voiced with strong conviction in recent months.

They “turned the war into their own entertainment,” he claimed. “… Because of their whims, five times more guys died.”

