Ukrainian president Zelenskyy talks to PM Modi, seeks India's help with 'peace formula'

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy on Monday spoke with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter Zelenskyy said that he wished India a “successful G20 presidency.”

Notably, Zelenskyy sought India’s help in the peace process in relation to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Talking about G20, Zelenskyy said, “it was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation.”

I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 26, 2022

He also thanked “India for humanitarian aid and support in the UN.”

In the conversation, PM Modi called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities.”

PM Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today pic.twitter.com/PsVJca8oP9 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Modi spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin as well as Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on 4 October, Modi said there can be “no military solution” and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

India has been calling for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since the start of the war.

On 16 December, in a telephonic conversation with Putin, PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the “only way forward” in the context of the ongoing war.

“At the request of Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin gave fundamental assessments of Russia’s line on the Ukrainian direction,” a statement released by the Kremlin said.

The talks between the two leaders come after their face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand in September.

PM’s ‘today’s not an era of war’ remark to Putin continues to resonate

During the meeting in Samarkand, PM Modi said, “today’s era is not of war.”

“Today’s era is not of war, and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we will get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace. India and Russia have stayed together with each other for several decades. We spoke several times on the phone about India-Russia bilateral relations and various issues. We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security, and fertilizers,” PM Modi had said.

Putin said, that he was aware of India’s position on the Ukraine conflict and that Russia “wanted all of this to end as soon as possible.”

PM’s ‘not an era of war’ remark also made it to the communique of the G20 Summit which was held in November in Indonesia’s Bali.

PM Modi’s concerns deterred Russia from using nukes in Ukraine war: CIA

Earlier, this month, CIA chief Bill Burns said that PM Modi’s “views on the use of nuclear weapons had an impact on the Russians and could well have averted a global disaster in the context of the Ukraine war.”

“I think it’s also been very useful that Xi Jinping and prime minister Modi in India have also raised their concerns about the use of nuclear weapons as well. I think that’s also having an impact on the Russians,” Bill Burns told the American public broadcaster PBS.

