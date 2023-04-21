Ukrainian President Zelenskyy requests Mexico’s help to organize summit with Latin America

Mexico City, Mexico: In a letter to Mexican parliamentarians on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested Mexico’s assistance in setting up a conference with Latin American nations to help put a stop to the Russian incursion.

“Ukraine has already proposed to the Latin American community to organize a special summit and show its unity and position on important global principles of territorial integrity, peace and respect between peoples,” Zelenskyy said through an interpreter.

He claimed in the video message, during which he criticised the Russian invasion of his nation, that Mexico might help to hasten that process.

The call comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding remarks made by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who stated last week in China that Washington should cease “encouraging” the conflict and that the European Union and the United States “need to start talking about peace.”

Lula further enraged Ukraine by urging that it give up the Crimea peninsula, which Russia forcibly acquired in 2014 as a lead-up to its invasion of Ukraine last year, and by accusing it of contributing to the crisis.

Zelenskyy addressed Mexico’s lower house of Congress at the invitation of legislators belonging to a Mexico-Ukraine friendship group, some of whom visited the Ukrainian capital last year.

The Mexican government has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and on 23 February voted in favour of a United Nations resolution demanding the immediate withdrawal of Moscow’s troops.

At the same time, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has refused to impose sanctions on Russia or send military aid to Ukraine, saying that his government seeks to promote dialogue to achieve peace.

Last September, Lopez Obrador proposed a peacemaking committee including Pope Francis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the idea failed to win significant support.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.