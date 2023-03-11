Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets Finnish Prime Minister Marin in Kyiv

Moscow: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Friday with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Kyiv.

“We honoured the memory of the defenders who gave their lives for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Finland for the defence support packages provided to our country, as well as for its effective participation in the tank coalition.

“I am sure we will further strengthen this area of our cooperation for the sake of both our nations, our independence and sovereignty – of Ukraine, Finland and our European neighbours,” he said.

“We must come to the point where global sanctions must be imposed and completely block any opportunities to restore the missile potential of the Russian Federation, to receive new drones, new technologies, and so on,” Zelenskyy said.

Both the leaders condemned in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation’s unprovoked and unlawful aggression against Ukraine and “illegal” attempts to annex Ukraine’s territories in violation of the United Nations Charter.

The Ukrainian leader said, “it is very important that Sanna Marin and I equally respect the heroism of our warriors who defend freedom in our country and around the world at the cost of their lives.”

Zelenskky praised Marin as a “true friend of Ukraine and a defender of a free Europe.”

“Thank you for your visit, our cordial partnership and our strong support of Finland!” he said.

During their meeting, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland recalled the European Union’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders extending to its territorial waters, as well as fully supporting Ukraine’s inherent right to self-defence and to choose its own security arrangements.

The leaders reaffirmed their support for the principles of international law, the inviolability of borders, and the right for each state to choose its own path and security arrangements, read the statement provided on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

They reiterated the demand that the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, it said.

The President and the Prime Minister confirmed their commitment to strengthen joint efforts to ensure further progress towards the implementation of EU standards and the integration of Ukraine with the European Union and the Euro-Atlantic community.

Finland welcomed Ukraine’s Peace Formula first presented by President Zelenskyy at the G20 Bali Leaders’ Summit on November 15th, 2022, which gives a common vision of the necessary steps that will ensure comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and security for the whole world, it said.

The President and the Prime Minister stressed that the war crimes and other most serious crimes, of which there is growing evidence during Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, are a gross violation of international law. They agreed to continue working together to ensure full accountability, including by establishing an effective judicial mechanism for the crime of aggression, the prosecution of which is of interest to the international community as a whole.

Also, they agreed to work towards the use of Russia’s frozen assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and for the purposes of reparation, in accordance with EU and international law.

Both Ukraine and Finland condemn Russia’s “irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric and recall that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible, the statement said, adding that both underline full support for the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency to assist Ukraine in ensuring nuclear safety and security.

Finland underlined its readiness to participate in the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine, including in the green transition, digitalization and telecommunication, education, energy and energy efficiency, waste and water processing, construction, planning and infrastructure, it said.

