Ukrainian president Zelenskyy criticises Kyiv mayor over emergency centres

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday criticised the mayor of Kyiv for doing what he claimed was a poor job putting up emergency shelters to assist those left without power and heat following Russian strikes.

This came in the wake of Russian missile attacks against the power-generating system in Ukraine. The former Soviet nation has established thousands of so-called “invincibility centres” where people can access heat, water, cell phones along with the internet.

Zelenskyy, in his evening address, indicated that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his officials had not done enough to help. He said, “Unfortunately, local authorities have not performed well in all cities. In particular, there are a lot of complaints in Kyiv. To put it mildly, more work is needed,” while adding that the level of services available in many centres in Kyiv was not good enough.

The Ukrainian president added, “Please pay attention- the people of Kyiv need more support… a lot of them have been without power for 20 or even 30 hours. We expect quality work from the mayor’s office.” He also criticised those who had lied in their official reports, however, without sharing any details.

Notably, more than 4,000 centres have been set up so far in Ukraine. Zelenskyy’s recent remarks seem unusual as the president is seen praising officials and cultivating an image of national unity, especially since Russia’s aggression in the country.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Klitschko is a 51-year-old former boxer, who was elected mayor of Kyiv in 2014. From his office, there was no quick response.

