From innumerable people dying, several fleeing their homes to countless buildings being damaged, the Russia-Ukraine has led to destruction beyond anyone’s imagination and still, it doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon. Since February last year, tales of individual and collective bravery have come to define Ukraine’s frontline fighters. Despite facing insurmountable odds, Ukrainians don’t seem to be in any mood to stand as their snipers’ remain on guard even in the snowy conditions and challenging terrains. Wondering what we are trying to say? Well, the National Guard of Ukraine has given the world a glimpse of their snipers camouflaged in a snow capped field in the middle of a woodland. Amidst the humanitarian crisis, these pictures exhibiting soldiers completely covered under the snow shows their dedication toward their country. Expectedly, the pictures are making rounds on the internet, with users participating in the guessing game to locate the snipers.

These pictures reveal how Ukrainian soldiers have outsmarted Russians with their awe-inspiring sniping skills and strategy. Taking to their official Twitter page, Ukraine’s National Guard shared three pictures of their frontline snipers hiding in plain sight in a snow-covered forest. The picture includes three snipers totally covered in snow yet maintaining their position. While sharing the picture, the official account of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government quizzed the users if they can spot the hidden snipers, as they have brilliantly mixed with their environment, creating a perfect optical illusion. Therefore the caption of the post read, “Task for attention. Find the sniper.”

Needless to say that social media users have been occupied, attempting to locate the snipers in the now viral pictures. Several users hailed their intelligence of camouflaging so well in nature. One individual claimed, “Would be good for a Captcha!”

Another commented, “I have really bad eyesight, so without really zooming in I could not really SEE the snipers, but I guessed the spots based on logic alone (spot the shape that fits with a hidden human). The visible rifle barrel/scope on the right side of the last picture revealed one of them, too.”

I have really bad eyesight, so without really zooming in I could not really SEE the snipers, but I guessed the spots based on logic alone (spot the shape that fits with a hidden human). The visible rifle barrel/scope on right side on last pic revealed one of them, too. — Annaspie (@Rhiann85) January 18, 2023

A few were successful in spotting the snipers.

So far the pictures have been viewed more than 115,000 times and have garnered hundreds of likes.

