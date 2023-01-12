Ukrainian military claims killing over 100 Russian soldiers in single strike in Soledar

New Delhi: Ukrainian Forces on Thursday claimed to have killed over 100 Russian soldiers in the Soledar area.

“Over a hundred Russian occupiers were eliminated in the Soledar area”, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tweeted.

Понад сотню російських окупантів ліквідовано в районі Соледару. Це сталося завдяки злагодженій роботі воїнів Сил спеціальних операцій, артилеристів та ракетників. pic.twitter.com/8t4SQMtn3P — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) January 12, 2023



“The grouping of Russian soldiers was identified by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, according to the special ops command. Artillery was directed at the concentration of troops, followed by a Tochka-U missile, killing the Russian soldiers in the area”, Ukrainian army officials were quoted as saying by the Kyiv Independent.

Also read: Russian mercenary Wagner group claims taking over Ukrainian city just 15 km from Bakhmut

On Wednesday the Chief of the Russian Mercenary Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed to have taken over Soledar. However, Ukraine has disputed the claim and said that fight for Soledar was still on.

Also read: Fighting rages on in Soledar; Russia changes its general in Ukraine

Soledar, known for salt mining and processing, has little intrinsic value but it lies at a strategic point 10 kilometers north of the city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces want to surround.

Taking Bakhmut would disrupt Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for the Russians to press toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk province.

Soledar’s fall would make “holding Bakhmut much more precarious for Ukraine,” Michael Kofman, the director of Russia Studies at the CAN nonprofit research group in Arlington, Virginia, noted.

Also read: Bakhmut: Cost of Russia’s battle for key Donbas city

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.