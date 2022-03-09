Ukrainian kid interrupts reporter's live at Poland border; watch adorable video here

As the reporter was showing the essential items provided by volunteer groups and the Polish government to refugees, a cheerful little girl entered the camera frame. This moment was aired live

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, several heartwarming photographs and videos have surfaced on the internet, bringing some respite. One such recent video of a little refugee girl from Ukraine tossing a football has created a buzz.

MSNBC reporter, Ellison Barber was reporting on the life of refugees in Poland who had to flee Ukraine due to the Russian attack. As she was showing the essential items provided by volunteer groups and the Polish government to refugees, a cheerful little girl entered the camera frame. This moment was aired live. Nonetheless, the TV reporter did not ignore her; rather, she introduced the girl as one of her friends, with whom she had spent the morning playing soccer.

After Barber finished speaking, show's host Chris Jansing said that it was joyful to see a child who was smiling and having a little fun amid the desperation.

Barber was so taken with the incredibly cute moment captured on air that she posted the clip on Twitter. She described it as "the best interruption of a live shot" she has ever had on television.

Take a look at the video:

the best interruption of a live shot I’ve ever had on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/nGy4JQJuSU — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) March 6, 2022

Later, Barber shared a photo of herself playing with the girl from the Polish border.

The journalist's posts grabbed eyeballs on Twitter. People adored the way Barber handled the little one. One social media user tagged Barber and thanked her for giving the child her time. "You've given her peace. the world needs more #care for each other. Stay safe!" the user wrote.

@ellisonbarber i don't know you. I see this & say you're a professional with real people hoping to stay alive in a war. Thanks for giving that child your time. You've given her peace. the world needs more #care for each other. Stay safe! https://t.co/zNhFH70Zv9 — Jim Birkemeyer (@Birkrjradio) March 6, 2022

Another one wrote "You were amazing. Thanks for compassionate professionalism"

You were amazing. Thanks for compassionate professionalism — Docmait (@docmait) March 6, 2022

Let's have a look at few more reactions:

The kids. The kids the kids the kids.

In any war zone, disaster zone, refugee camp I’ve ever covered, the kids remind you what’s at stake. ❤️ https://t.co/Ns9lbhhmH8 — amna (@IAmAmnaNawaz) March 6, 2022

In all the tragedy, something heartwarming. https://t.co/rwQ7UZocfu — Happy1848 (@rory_dan) March 7, 2022

This clip breaks my heart. The beautiful innocence of a child❤️ Putin can try to break them but this child is proof that he won’t https://t.co/K58TYwAkJB — Tonya Simmons (@MulattoTSC) March 8, 2022

There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in. https://t.co/MjlMHtVSRj — David Hamer (@DavidHamer_1951) March 6, 2022

What do you think of Ellison Barber's adorable moment with the Ukrainian child?

