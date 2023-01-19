While former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggled to find supporters in his country, it seems his contribution towards the war-stricken Ukraine has got him quite a lot of followers and well-wishers. It was recently again witnessed at a hotel in Ukraine where several photos of the former UK PM were plastered on its wall. Sharing a video of the same, a journalist named Bel Trew noted that the theme of the hotel is ‘Boris on bikes’ following which the posters were pasted on the hotel’s walls. The clip has gone viral and grabbed the attention of many.

The user added a caption that read, “I’m back in Ukraine and the theme of my hotel is Boris on bikes. The entire hotel is – for whatever reason – plastered in photos of the former PM cycling.”

Watch:

I’m back in Ukraine and the theme of my hotel is Boris on bikes. The entire hotel is – for whatever reason – plastered in photos of the former PM cycling. pic.twitter.com/KFUqymwrzb — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) January 19, 2023



As the video plays, we can see the woman panning the video from one wall to another to show Boris Johnson’s pictures on the wall. In every picture, he can be seen riding a bicycle.

Social media users also shared their reactions to the post. A user wrote, “It’s fair to say he is more popular in UKR than UK”, while another one wrote, “It’s a disconnect of history I’ll always like. Boris will be remembered in the UK as a villain. And will always be a hero in Ukraine. For perfectly valid reasons in both places.” A user commented, “Weird sense of humor.”

Notably, this is not the first time when such a gesture was made towards Boris Johnson. Earlier, a bakery created and named a pastry to honour the Conservative leader. According to the cafe, the pastry was “inspired by the English apple pie and the charming haircut of Boris Johnson.” It further also added that the dish was dedicated to Britain for their support for Ukraine in their ongoing war against Russia.

For the unversed, the Boris Johnson-led United Kingdom government was among the first ones to extend its support toward Ukraine after Russia launched a full-scale war. The UK government had supplied necessary weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces.

