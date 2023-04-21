Ukrainian food transit via Poland resumes as new rules kick in

Warsaw: Trucks carrying Ukrainian food items including corn and eggs started transiting via Poland to the Netherlands on Friday, according to a Polish customs official, as new rules permitting the shipments came into force overnight.

The rules brought an end to a ban that was introduced without notice on April 15 leaving many companies with goods stranded across the border in Ukraine.

“The first convoy of five escorted trucks carrying farm produce from Dorohusk border crossing is bound for the Netherlands,” Justyna Pasieczynska, a spokeswoman for the National Revenue Administration told news agencies.

Several central European countries affected by a glut of Ukrainian agricultural imports that have suppressed prices for local producers have introduced bans on imports from Ukraine this week.

Poland, the first country to act, went further by also banning the transit of such goods.

However, on Tuesday an agreement was reached with Ukraine to allow transit to resume using sealed containers that will travel in convoys.

Convoys will travel either to the Polish border or to ports to be loaded on to ships, customs officials said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.