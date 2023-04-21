Ukrainian food transit via Poland resumes as new rules kick in
Several central European countries affected by a glut of Ukrainian agricultural imports that have suppressed prices for local producers have introduced bans on imports from Ukraine this week
Warsaw: Trucks carrying Ukrainian food items including corn and eggs started transiting via Poland to the Netherlands on Friday, according to a Polish customs official, as new rules permitting the shipments came into force overnight.
The rules brought an end to a ban that was introduced without notice on April 15 leaving many companies with goods stranded across the border in Ukraine.
“The first convoy of five escorted trucks carrying farm produce from Dorohusk border crossing is bound for the Netherlands,” Justyna Pasieczynska, a spokeswoman for the National Revenue Administration told news agencies.
Several central European countries affected by a glut of Ukrainian agricultural imports that have suppressed prices for local producers have introduced bans on imports from Ukraine this week.
Poland, the first country to act, went further by also banning the transit of such goods.
However, on Tuesday an agreement was reached with Ukraine to allow transit to resume using sealed containers that will travel in convoys.
Convoys will travel either to the Polish border or to ports to be loaded on to ships, customs officials said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ukrainian forces cling on to Bakhmut, China pressed to help end war
In Beijing, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his influence to push Russia to end the 14-month-long conflict and negotiate
Poland urges Germany to approve export of old fighter jets to Ukraine
Fighter jets have been one of Ukraine’s most required war equipment since the early stages of the Russian invasion, but the focus had initially been on getting advanced Western tanks
'Not acceptable': EU warns against unilateral steps after Poland, Hungary bans cheap grain, food imports from Ukraine
According to Piotr Muller, a spokesman for the Polish government, the administration is in frequent contact with the European Commission regarding the matter, and the ban is possible due to a security clause