Ukrainian drone attacked Russian government building, says Bryansk Oblast governor

A Russian government building in Bryansk Oblast, which shares a border with Ukraine, was attacked by a Ukrainian drone, said Governor Alexander Bogomaz in the early hours of Thursday.

Bogomaz said that the Ukrainian drone targeted the building which was a military enlistment office.

The raid took place in Starodub, a town of 17,000 people, Bogomaz said, adding that no one was hurt.

This came shortly after Ukrainian drone attacks were reported in Russia’s Belgorod Region, which also border Ukraine.

Through his Telegram Channel, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Wednesday evening said two drones “exploded over a residential area,” damaging a couple of houses and a car.

An hour later, Gladkov said a third UAV was shot down by air defences.

The Belgorod governor also confirmed that there were no casualties in the attacks in the region.

As per reports, regions bordering Russia have been constantly witnessing shelling and have been targeted by drones after Vladimir Putin launched ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine on 24 February, 2022.

A report by RT said the shelling of the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region on Wednesday claimed the life of one person.

According to a report by The Telegraph, at least ten Russian troops have been injured in a suspected Ukrainian attack on an airfield in southern Russia.

The report quoted popular Russian Telegram channels Astra and Baza citing unnamed sources claiming that the airfield outside Voronezh was attacked by two drones on Wednesday. Media reports about the casualties varied from 10 to 14 people.

Alexander Gusev, governor of Voronezh, confirmed the attack but did not mention anything about the potential casualties.

Gusev said that the Russian forces “managed to foil” an attack by two UAVs. One was reportedly shot down, and the other veered off course and crashed near an unnamed military site.

Though there has been no official announcement from Russia, but the drone strike, if confirmed, would mark the attack with the largest number of casualties on Russian soil since the beginning of the invasion last year.

With inputs from agencies

