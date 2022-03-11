Ukrainian couple confronts Russian soldiers who enter their property; watch video here

To scare the couple, the Russian soldiers fired a shot in the air but the courageous duo continued shouting at them

At a time when fear and panic have gripped Ukraine due to conflict with Russia, a middle-aged couple showed remarkable courage by confronting a group of armed Russian soldiers. The incident took place in the village of Voznesensk, in the Mykolayiv Oblast province of Ukraine.

Despite having no weapons in their hands, the couple forced the Russian soldiers to leave their property. The heroic incident was caught on a CCTV camera. Since being posted on 9 March, the clip has gone viral on social media and has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

In the video, four Russian soldiers are seen breaking into a house in Voznesensk village. Three soldiers then enter the premises, while the fourth one waits outside. Soon after entering, they start looking for Ukrainian soldiers by opening doors and windows.

Minutes later, they were greeted by a gutsy middle-aged couple, who walk up to them without any hesitation. As the man walked out, he shook his fist with anger at the Russian soldier while his wife, who was just behind him shouted at them on top of her voice.

To scare the couple, the Russians then fire a shot in the air but the courageous duo continued shouting at them. The couple then asked them to leave the premises. Soon, the Russian soldiers decided to leave the couple’s house.

To make sure they leave the compound, the Ukrainian couple escorted them to the main gate and even shut the door on their faces.

Russian army break into private property, get kicked out by old couple. pic.twitter.com/sUkqEXGd9i — AlexandruC4 (@AlexandruC4) March 9, 2022

Ever since the video has been shared on social media, the couple is being lauded for their bravery. Many praised them for their daring act while some hailed them for their undying spirit and courage.

According to National News Agency of Ukraine, Mykolayiv has become the latest target of the Russians. They have used BM-21 "Grad" and BM-27 "Uragan" multiple rocket launcher to attack.

