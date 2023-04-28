‘Ukrainian bullets did not kill Russian soldiers, bad first-aid did’

Russia-Ukraine War: In a shocking revelation, over half the Russian soldiers who died fighting in Ukraine lost their lives not owing to life-threatening munition hits, but due to improper first aid in the field.

Over a third of amputations from war zone injuries was not due to their seriousness, but since tourniquets were wrongly applied.

The startling claim was reportedly made by Artem Katulin, the head of the training center for tactical medicine of the Kalashnikov Concern.

“More than 30% of amputations (in the war zone) were due to incorrect tourniquet application, and more than 50% of all deaths were not from life-threatening injuries,” Katulin told the Russian media.

Katulin claimed that poor levels of training in first aid and the ability to quickly deliver wounded soldiers to hospitals has led to most of the fatal casualties suffered by the Russian military during the Ukraine war.

An accurate figure of Russian casualties in Ukraine is hard to come by. Estimates vary widely depending on the source.

A report by Ukraine Today claimed that approximately 188,920 Russian soldiers have been killed so far in the Ukraine war. However, this could be an inflated figure.

According to classified US military documents allegedly leaked by a junior enlisted National Guard airman, the number of Russian soldiers killed in the Ukraine war till March this year could be between 35,000 and 43,000.

