Ukraine's President Office calls NSA Ajit Doval, discusses implementation of Modi-Zelenskyy's deals

Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak held a telephonic conversation with India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday.

The two talked about the implementation of the agreements reached by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit held in Japan last month.

The main topic of their conversation was the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, in particular, the consolidation of international support for the Ukrainian peace plan and the possibility of India joining the implementation of its individual points.

With reference to this discussion, the two sides discussed the preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Yermak also pressed on the need to involve several countries in this event.

“Recent events have once again proved that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is more relevant than ever – for both Ukraine and the whole world. We are actively working with partners to prepare the Global Summit on the implementation of the formula. We expect India to take part in it,” the Head of the Presidential Office noted.

He also briefed NSA Doval on the current situation on the Russia-Ukraine frontlines and Moscow’s ongoing missile and drone terror against peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilians.

He said, “The blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is a deliberate terrorist act and another war crime by Russia. This is one of the largest modern crimes of ecocide.”

The aggressor has caused an unprecedented man-made, environmental and humanitarian disaster, as well as creating a threat of a nuclear accident at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia NPP. The world must act decisively and urgently to neutralize these global challenges,” emphasised Andriy Yermak.

With inputs from ANI

