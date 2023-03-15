Moscow: Back in 2022, a photo went viral online showing a pregnant blood-splattered girl standing in front of a building with broken windows. The viral picture, which led to the moniker Madonna of Mariupol, had the West condemning Russia and claiming that the country had bombed a maternity hospital, demanding more sanctions in its wake.

The girl – Marianna Vyshemirskaya – has now been found living in Moscow and shared some shocking revelations.

There was no air raid

The 30-year-old Marianna, who moved to Mariupol post her marriage revealed the world came crashing down on her on the eve of her child’s birth and after she returned home to Donetsk she found out that she had been turned into a victim of a Russian air raid following the photo going viral.

“When my photo went through the newspapers, I was out of touch at all. And I found out about everything after returning home to Donetsk. I went online and — it turns out that I am a victim of a Russian air raid. Although there was no air raid! There was only one positive moment from this ‘glory’ of mine – my family found out that I was alive,” she was quoted by Stalkerzone as saying.

The report added that the West and Ukraine used Marianna’s photo in media, but when she spoke up on how it was in Mariupol back then, her name was added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets database, which contains lists of ‘enemies of the nation’.

Mariana revealed that the Ukrainian troops came to the hospital where she was admitted, for food and that they had no security. But when later Marianna revealed about the situation in Ukraine, she was called a traitor.

“They defamed themselves by occupying a building on the territory of the hospital, violating the Geneva convention on the protection of the population during hostilities. Later I was in the building where Ukrainian troops were sitting. Their windows were filled up with sandbags. And in our wards — ordinary glass. That is, they were just hiding behind us,” she was quoted as saying.

Marianna also points towards how journalists only highlighted what they needed. According to her, in Mariupol, in the hospital, post childbirth, when the city was still under Ukrainian control, journalists from the American Associated Press came to her and she told them everything. But according to Marianne they kept only what they needed.

While Marianne is back in Moscow, her baby is still in Donetsk because “she doesn’t go to the nursery yet. And I don’t earn enough to hire a babysitter yet.”

