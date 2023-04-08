Ukraine's deputy foreign minister becomes first official likely to visit India since Russian war

New Delhi: Ukraine is once again reaching out to India for humanitarian aid with its First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova due to visit the country on Monday.

Dzhaparova hopes to seek equipment to repair and rebuild its heavily damaged energy infrastructure.

The deputy foreign minister will become the first Ukrainian government official to visit India since the Russian invasion began last year. During her trip, Dzhaparova will call on India to send a “strong message for peace” to Russian President Vladimir Putin who himself is expected to be in India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in July.

Indian newspaper The Hindu quoted diplomatic sources saying, “Ukraine has requested India for more humanitarian aid, including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and energy equipment, to repair power infrastructure damaged during the war, and both sides are also expected to discuss the delivery of such support.”

The Ukrainian minister is also expected to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kyiv.

During talks with the Indian government, Dzhaparova will expand on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s 10-point peace formula, and call on India to add its “crucial global voice” to building a consensus in its favour, the paper said.

Ukraine is keen to get an invitation to participate in G20 meetings and for Zelenskiy to be invited to speak to G20 leaders during the summit, the newspaper said.

The Indian Council of World Affairs, a New Delhi-based think tank, said on Twitter it would host a talk with Dzhaparova on Tuesday.

With inputs from agencies

