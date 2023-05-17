Ukraine War: UK, Netherlands agree on ‘international coalition’ to help Kyiv procure F-16 jets
The Move comes after Sunak in February pledged to train Ukraine’s pilot, strongly suggesting the training pledge was a prelude to providing Ukraine with advanced British fighter planes to help battle invading Russian forces.
The United Kingdom and the Netherlands have agreed to build an “international coalition” to provide fighter jet support for Ukraine.
A Downing Street spokesperson said UK PM Rishi Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte “would work to build an international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air capabilities, supporting with everything from training to procuring F-16 jets”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been requesting Western allies for fighter jets to support his country’s fight against Russian forces.
Related Articles
“The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rutte agreed they would work to build (an) international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air capabilities, supporting with everything from training to procuring F16 jets,” a spokesman for Sunak’s Downing Street office said in a statement following a meeting at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.
After visiting the UK at his Chequers country estate outside London on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was “very positive” about creating a “jets coalition” in his country’s war with Russia.
Sunak said on Monday that the UK was preparing to open a flight school to train its pilots.
French President Emmanuel Macron at the same time offered to train Ukrainian fighter pilots but ruled out sending warplanes to Kyiv.
“The Prime Minister reiterated his belief that Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO and the leaders agreed on the importance of allies providing long-term security assistance to Ukraine to guarantee they can deter future attacks,” Sunak’s spokesman added.
Earlier, Zelenskyy embarked on a whirlwind tour of European allies to bolster his military as it readies a counteroffensive to recapture occupied territory.
He was in London on Monday after a tour of European capitals that saw him meet with allied leaders and even Pope Francis at a decisive moment in the conflict.
Zelenskyy secured new military aid from France and Germany as his troops appeared to deal the Kremlin new blows on the ground and in the air.
Sunak’s office said a new bevy of equipment for Ukraine would include hundreds of long-range attack drones with a range of more than 124 miles, after Britain sent long-range precision missiles last week that have already expanded Kyiv’s ability to strike targets in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.
It comes after Zelenskyy’s back-to-back visits to Berlin, Rome and Paris over the weekend that included a meeting with Francis.
In Berlin, Zelenskyy thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the country’s military support, a far cry from Berlin’s hesitancy earlier in the war. The Ukrainian leader left with a promise of additional military aid worth more than USD 3 billion.
After a three-hour meeting in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron promised to help Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” pledging additional military aid, including armoured vehicles and light tanks “in the coming weeks,” as well as training for soldiers and supporting Ukraine’s air defence capabilities.
With inputs from agencies.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Magic Bullet: What is EU top diplomat Josep Borrell’s way to end Ukraine war ‘immediately’
Borrell's words come less than a day after the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed skepticism about the peace efforts being carried out by Brazil and China
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urges West to deliver promised aid for offensive against Russia
Western nations are hoping that the expected attack by Ukraine will be decisive in the war against Russia and will rearrange frontlines that have remained unchanged for months
Russia-Ukraine war: Evacuation prompts watchdog warning over Kyiv nuclear plant
"The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous I’m extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said