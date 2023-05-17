Ukraine war: Russian forces 'committed to reinforcing their tactical offensive effort in Bakhmut'

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian forces have reportedly committed to reinforcing their tactical offensive effort in the Bakhmut region, while the Ukraine focuses on limited and localised counterattacks.

Russia’s reinforcements to Bakhmut suggest that its forces are continuing to concentrate offensive capabilities there despite an assessed wider effort to reprioritise operations to prepare for potential Ukrainian counteroffensives, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War.

On Tuesday, head of Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), Denis Pushilin, claimed that Russia has strengthened its forces in the Bakhmut area to stabilize the situation.

Moreover, it was claimed that four unspecified Russian battalions have deployed to the flanks around Bakhmut to prevent Ukrainian breakthroughs, the report said.

As of May 16, Russia has continued to make marginal gains within Bakhmut itself, and the country’s defence ministry continues to claim that its forces around Bakhmut are focused on repelling Ukrainian counterattacks.

On Tuesday, it was stated by the Russian ministry that elements of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade (2nd Luhansk People’s Republic Army Corps) repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks near Ivanivske (6km west of Bakhmut), as per the report by the Institute for the Study of War.

On the other hand, officials in Ukraine have stated that Kyiv is pursuing much more limited operations in the Bakhmut region than Russia.

As per the report, “Russian reinforcements to the Bakhmut area suggest that Russian forces are continuing to concentrate offensive capabilities there despite an assessed wider effort to reprioritize operations to prepare for potential Ukrainian counteroffensives.

