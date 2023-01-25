Ukraine War: Russia warns West, says Admiral Gorshkov has tested Zircon missile in Atlantic Ocean
The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that Admiral Gorshkov has tested its strike capabilities in the western Atlantic Ocean
Moscow: Russian warship Admiral Gorshkov has created a flutter of consternation among western nations as it trudged a defiant path through the Atlantic Ocean over the past couple of weeks.
The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that Admiral Gorshkov has tested its strike capabilities in the western Atlantic Ocean.
The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that the frigate Admiral Gorshkov had carried out a computer simulation on the hypersonic Zircon missile.
The Zircon missile, which is considered to be one of the most dangerous of its kind in the world, has a range of 900 km (560 miles), and can travel at several times the speed of sound. This makes it extremely difficult to defend against. The statement did not reveal whether the Admiral Gorshkov warship had launched a Zircon missile.
Tension between Russia and the West are at its highest point in several decades years due to the war in Ukraine.
Russia has warned on several occasions that it might resort to nuclear weapons if it feels threatened by the West’s support to Ukraine.
