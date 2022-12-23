Ukraine War: Russia warns NATO, lays down conditions for talks

Moscow: A senior Russian diplomat said on Friday that talks on security guarantees for Russia cannot take place as long as NATO instructors and “mercenaries” remain in Ukraine.

“This is not possible as long as the arms supply to Ukraine continues,” Alexander Darchev, the head of the North America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Russia’s official news agency TAS.

“Until the end of arms supplies and financial aid to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s regime and the withdrawal of NATO troops, mercenaries, trainers, the talks will be immature,” he added.

Russia commonly refers to foreigners fighting alongside the Ukrainian military as “mercenaries”. Captured foreign fighters have been convicted.

Russian officials have stressed in recent days that they are open to talks with Ukraine. However, Russia has also alleged that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not interested in a peaceful solution.

Darchiev said negotiations would also be needed with “recognition of the defined realities on the ground”, referring to Russia’s control over parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which started in late February, has been going on for the last 10 months.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy visited the US for the first time, where he asked for economic and military help. After this, the US announced a military aid package of $1.85 billion to Ukraine.

