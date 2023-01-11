Ukraine War: Rafale proves its mettle, outperforms Russian fighter aircraft

Kyiv: The Rafale fighter aircraft, the latest addition to the Indian Air Force (IAF) arsenal, has reportedly proved its mettle during the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

According to media reports, Rafale aircraft deployed by the French air force over Lithuania as part of NATO Baltic Air Policing carried out over two dozen missions last week to protect the east European country and the wider Baltic region.

Last month, Rafale aircraft had intercepted two Su-27 fighter planes and an Il-20 of the Russian air force and escorted them near the airspace in the Baltic region.

The combat prowess of the Rafale is to a large extent due to its radars and electronic warfare system.

The popularity of the Rafale has been increasing with Grece – the first European buyer of the aircraft – signing a deal in January 2021 to purchase 18 fighters. Of these, six were delivered on January 18 last year. Greece later increased the volume of the order by adding six more jets in September 2022.

Croatia finalised a deal with France in November 2021 for 12 used Rafale F3-R fighter aircraft in order to modernise the Croatian Air Force. The UAE and Indonesia are also in line to buy Rafale aircraft.

The Indian Navy is eying the marine version of the Rafale and is expected to enter into a deal for 26 Rafale M later this year.

