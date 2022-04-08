Ukraine war on Day 44: 30 killed, 100 injured after Russian rockets hit Kramatorsk train station
Kramatorsk was one of the easternmost stations still operating in Ukraine, and the governor of Donetsk said thousands of people were there at the time, trying to get on to trains out of the area
Dozens of people are feared dead after rockets hit a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. Thousands of people were at the station at the time as they try to flee Russian attacks, according to the Donetsk regional governor.
A railway station used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine has reportedly been hit by two Russian rockets, causing casualties, according to the head of Ukraine's state railway company.
Ukrainian Railways said two Russian rockets had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk which is used for the evacuation of civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.
"Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station," Ukrainian Railways said in a statement.
"According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station," it later added.
Reuters could not verify the information.
Russia did not immediately comment on the reports of the attack and the casualty toll. Moscow has denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on 24 February, 2022.
Three trains carrying evacuees were blocked in the same region of Ukraine on 7 April, 2022, after an air strike on the line, according to the head of Ukrainian Railways.
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been regrouping for a new offensive, and that Moscow plans to seize as much territory as it can in the eastern part of Ukraine known as Donbas bordering Russia.
Local authorities in some areas have been urging civilians to leave the while it is still possible and relatively safe to do so.
