'Ukraine war has adversely impacted global economy': G20 Outcome Document as it observes differing views

New Delhi: Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the G20 Foreign Ministers met in New Delhi on March 1-2 and stated that the war in Ukraine has further adversely impacted the global economy.

“The war in Ukraine has further adversely impacted the global economy. There was a discussion on the issue. We reiterated our national positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, which, in Resolution No. ES-11/1 dated 2 March 2022, as adopted by majority vote (141 votes for, 5 against, 35 abstentions, 12 absent) deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine,” read the Chair’s Summary & Outcome Document following the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy,” the statement added.

It further stated that the Foreign Ministers met at a time “when the world faces multi-dimensional challenges ranging from insufficient progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss, to economic slowdown, debt distress, uneven pandemic recovery, growing poverty and inequality, food and energy insecurity and global supply chain disruptions, aggravated by geo-political tensions and conflicts.”

“G20 deliberations and macro policy cooperation provide a valuable opportunity for bringing fresh perspectives and forging durable solutions to collectively respond to contemporary global challenges,” it stated.

During the meet, the G20 Foreign Ministers deliberated upon current global challenges.

They brought focus on strengthening multilateralism, food and energy security, ambitious climate and environmental action, deepening cooperation on sustainable development, counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, global health, global talent pool, humanitarian assistance and disaster risk reduction, as well as gender equality and women’s empowerment, the statement added.

