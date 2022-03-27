World

Ukraine war: Global economic strain could stoke civil unrest in Middle East and beyond, warns IMF chief 

Kristalina Georgieva cited Ukraine's importance as a top wheat exporter in urging a swift resolution to the war

The Associated Press March 27, 2022 18:46:22 IST
Ukraine war: Global economic strain could stoke civil unrest in Middle East and beyond, warns IMF chief 

Across the country, the war has taken a terrible toll on civilians. Many Ukrainians now live underground, in bomb shelters and subway stations; others receive military training to help defend their country. Thousands of people have fled across the Irpin River, on the outskirts of Kyiv. The United Nations now estimates more than 3.5 million people have left the country. AP

Doha: The head of the International Monetary Fund is warning that the global economic strain caused by Russia's war in Ukraine could stoke civil unrest in the Middle East and beyond.

Speaking at the Doha Forum in Qatar on Sunday, Kristalina Georgieva said Russia's invasion and the resulting sanctions on Moscow have forced the world's poorest to bear the worst of the crisis as they grapple with inflated food costs and scarcer jobs.

Georgieva hinted that the current situation evoked the lead-up to the 2011 uprisings known as the Arab Spring, when skyrocketing bread prices fueled anti-government protests across the Middle East.

When prices jump, and poor people cannot feed their families, they will be on the streets, she said. One thing we know about trouble in one place, it travels, it doesn't stay there.

Georgieva called for greater global cooperation to fill the gaps in commodity and energy supplies.

Please, work together, she said. Oil producers, gas producers and food producers today are in a position to help reduce this uncertainty.

She cited Ukraine's importance as a top wheat exporter in urging a swift resolution to the war.

The faster the tanks are out, the faster the tractors will be in, she said. We need by July the harvest in Ukraine to contribute to the stability of food prices.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 27, 2022 18:46:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ukrain crisis: At least 1,300 soldiers dead, says Zelensky; fourth round of talks imminent
World

Ukrain crisis: At least 1,300 soldiers dead, says Zelensky; fourth round of talks imminent

Ukraine is also working with Israel and Turkey as mediators to finalise a location and framework for peace negotiations with Russia, according to an advisor to the Ukrainian president

World No 2 Daniil Medvedev shrugs off Wimbledon ban threat on Russians
Sports

World No 2 Daniil Medvedev shrugs off Wimbledon ban threat on Russians

The move comes amid Russia's growing sporting isolation on the global stage in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

US president Joe Biden warns China’s Xi Jinping against helping Russia over Ukraine
World

US president Joe Biden warns China’s Xi Jinping against helping Russia over Ukraine

In the days after Vladimir Putin deployed Russian forces in Ukraine, Xi Jinping's government tried to distance itself from Russia's offensive but avoided the criticism many other nations have leveled at Moscow