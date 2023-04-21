Ukraine war: G7 mulls almost complete ban on exports to Russia

Tokyo: In an extension of a series of sanctions against Moscow for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the G7 countries are considering imposing a total ban on almost all exports to Russia, a Japanese government source said Friday.

Japan will host a Group of Seven summit under its presidency in Hiroshima between May 19 and 21 this year where discussions will take place on measures to expand support to Ukraine and about imposing sanctions on Russia among other key topics

The G-7 countries have already stopped exporting a wide range of items to Russia, including products that can be used for military purposes and luxury goods. But the latest plan could expand the trade embargo to used cars, tires, cosmetic items and clothing, Kyodo News quoted sources as saying.

Recently, the foreign ministers’ communique was prepared as a template for global leaders to use at a G-7 summit that will be held in Hiroshima next month, and included language about Iran, Myanmar, Afghanistan, nuclear proliferation and other “grave threats.”

But two crises stood out: China’s increasing threats against, and military manoeuvres around, Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its own, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to join the gathering online.

